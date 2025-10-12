Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 02:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi invited by Trump for Gaza 'peace summit' in Egypt on Oct 13: Report

PM Modi invited by Trump for Gaza 'peace summit' in Egypt on Oct 13: Report

US President Donald Trump and Egypt's Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will host a Gaza peace summit on October 13 in Sharm el-Sheikh, inviting PM Modi and other world leaders to discuss regional stability

Modi Trump

PM Modi was reportedly given a 'last-minute invitation' by Trump and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. (PTI photo)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the Gaza 'peace summit' in Egypt’s Sharm-el Sheikh on October 13, according to a report by The Indian Express. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) is yet to officially confirm his attendance for the event.
 
According to the report, the Prime Minister was given a "last-minute invitation" by Trump and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
 
The report comes a day after Sergio Gor, the US Ambassador-designate to India, met PM Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi. 
 
"I had an incredible meeting with Prime Minister Modi. We discussed bilateral issues, including defence, trade and technology," Gor said after meeting the Prime Minister.
 
 
Gor further said the US "greatly values" its relationship with India, and US President Donald Trump considers PM Modi as a "great and personal friend".

Also Read

Hostages Square, Tel Aviv, hostage return

Huge crowds gather at 'Hostages Square' in Tel Aviv, worried but hopeful

Gazans, Gaza aid, Israel-Gaza war, Palestinians

Palestinians return, US expects hostages freed as Gaza ceasefire holds

US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

Fattah el-Sisi, Trump to chair Gaza peace summit in Egypt on Monday

Israel Flag, Israel

Israel refuses to release top Palestinian leader Barghouti from prison

Gazans, Gaza aid, Israel-Gaza war, Palestinians

Several Palestinians return to Gaza as US-brokered ceasefire takes effect

 
PM Modi also posted about the meeting on his X handle, saying, "Glad to receive Mr Sergio Gor, Ambassador-designate of the US to India. I'm confident that his tenure will further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership."
 

Who are attending the 'peace summit'?

 
Donald Trump and Egypt's al-Sisi will chair the summit, which will reportedly witness leaders of 20 countries in attendance.
 
According to Egyptian presidency, the meeting will take place on Monday afternoon Egypt’s Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh. The meeting will aim “to end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East, and usher in a new era of regional security and stability”.
 
According to a report by Axios, al-Sisi has reached out to several European and Arab leaders with invitations. These inlcude Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Qatar, the UAE, Jordan, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Indonesia.
 
According to The Guardian, UN secretary general Antonio Guterres, Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez French president, and French President Emmanuel Macron have confirmed their attendance.
 
Israel and Gazan militant group Hamas are reportedly unlikely to participate in the summit.
 

Gaza peace negotiations

 
The peace negotiations are being mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and Turkiye, with the United States playing a central role. The summit seeks to formalise a ceasefire roadmap and humanitarian aid framework for Gaza, amid one of the region’s deadliest conflicts in decades.
 
"The summit aims to end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to bring peace and stability to the Middle East, and usher in a new phase of regional security and stability. This summit comes in light of US President Trump's vision for achieving peace in the region and his relentless efforts to end conflicts around the world," the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.
 
The first phase of the Gaza peace plan includes Israeli troop withdrawals from Gaza City, Rafah, Khan Younis, and the north, the opening of five crossings for aid, and the release of hostages and prisoners.
 
A Hamas source told Xinhua on Friday that the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt is expected to reopen mid-next week, allowing limited civilian movement, though operational details remain unclear.
 
More than 67,000 people have been killed in Gaza over the past two years of Israeli military operations, according to Gaza’s health authorities, with famine-like conditions affecting large parts of the enclave.

More From This Section

Afghan forces

Afghan forces launch retaliatory strikes on Pak posts along Durand Line

pakistan Flag

Pakistan summons Afghan envoy over India-Afghanistan joint statement

Sergio Gor meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Trump considers PM Modi as great friend: US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor

Mongolia flag

Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa to visit India from Oct 13-16

Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi

Afghanistan foreign minister says hopeful of stronger ties with India

Topics : Narendra Modi Donald Trump Gaza Hamas Israel-Palestine Egypt BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

IND vs WI LIVE Score 2nd Test, Day 3Stocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon