Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 08:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pakistan summons Afghan envoy over India-Afghanistan joint statement

Pakistan summons Afghan envoy over India-Afghanistan joint statement

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who landed in New Delhi on Thursday, is on a six-day visit to India

pakistan Flag

Islamabad also rejected Muttaqi's assertion that terrorism is an internal issue of Pakistan. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 8:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan on Saturday summoned the Afghan ambassador to convey its strong reservations over the India-Afghanistan joint statement issued in New Delhi a day earlier.

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who landed in New Delhi on Thursday, is on a six-day visit to India.

The Foreign Office (FO) in a statement said the Additional Foreign Secretary (West Asia & Afghanistan) conveyed Pakistan's strong reservations to the Afghan envoy regarding references made to Jammu and Kashmir in the joint statement.

It was conveyed that the reference to Jammu and Kashmir as part of India is in clear violation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions...," the Foreign Office said.

 

According to the joint statement, Afghanistan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in April and expressed condolences and solidarity with the people and the Government of India. Both sides unequivocally condemned all acts of terrorism emanating from regional countries as they underscored the importance of promoting peace, stability, and mutual trust in the region.

Also Read

Taliban

Clashes break out between Pakistan Army, Afghan forces along border areas

pakistan Flag

Pakistan expects finalisation of staff-level agreement with IMF soon

f-16 jets, pakistan

US Embassy denies reports of new AMRAAM missile supply to Pakistan

Khawaja Asif

Chances of war with India are real, warns Pakistan's defence minister

pakistan Flag

11 soldiers, 19 TTP militants killed during clash in northwest Pakistan

Islamabad also rejected Muttaqi's assertion that terrorism is an internal issue of Pakistan.

The statement emphasised that shifting responsibility for controlling terrorism onto Pakistan could not absolve the Afghan Interim Government of its obligations to ensure regional peace and stability.

Highlighting Pakistan's long-standing hospitality, the FO said the country had hosted nearly four million Afghans for over four decades. With peace returning to Afghanistan, Pakistan reiterated that unauthorised Afghan nationals residing in the country should return home.

"Like all other countries, Pakistan has the right to regulate the presence of foreign nationals residing inside its territory," it said, adding that Islamabad continued to issue medical and study visas to Afghan citizens in the spirit of Islamic brotherhood and good neighbourly relations.

FO said Pakistan is desirous of seeing a peaceful, stable, regionally connected and prosperous Afghanistan.

Reaffirming its desire for a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Afghanistan, the FO said Pakistan had extended trade, economic, and connectivity facilitation to promote socio-economic cooperation between the two nations.

However, it stressed that Pakistan also had a duty to ensure the safety of its people and expected the Afghan government to take concrete measures to prevent its territory from being used by terrorist elements against Pakistan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sergio Gor meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Trump considers PM Modi as great friend: US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor

Mongolia flag

Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa to visit India from Oct 13-16

Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi

Afghanistan foreign minister says hopeful of stronger ties with India

Anita Anand, Canada foreign minister

Canadian FM Anita Anand to visit India; trade, energy, security on agenda

S Jaishankar, Sergio Gor

Jaishankar meets US envoy-designate Sergio Gor, discusses India-US ties

Topics : Pakistan Afghanistan India Pakistan relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 8:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon