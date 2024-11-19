Business Standard
Nations' security, prosperity intimately connected to oceans, says PM Modi

In his message sent from Camp Office in Nigeria, Modi called for success of 'Sagarmanthan, The Ocean's Dialogue', being held at the national capital to build consensus

PM Modi said the 'Indo Pacific Oceans Initiative' envisions marine resources as a key pillar for growth for nations. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 4:08 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the security and prosperity of nations is intimately connected to oceans and the government has taken several transformative steps to bolster India's maritime capabilities.

In his message sent from Camp Office in Nigeria, Modi called for success of 'Sagarmanthan, The Ocean's Dialogue', being held at the national capital to build consensus for partnerships of a prosperous future of humanity.

"Today, the security and prosperity of nations is intimately connected to oceans.

"Recognising the potential of oceans, several transformative steps have been taken to bolster India's maritime capabilities," he said.

Sagarmanthan, South Asia's largest maritime thought leadership forum, began on Monday.

 

"Over the last decade, guided by the vision of 'Ports of Prosperity', 'Ports for Progress' and 'Ports for Productivity', we have doubled the capacity of our ports," he said.

"By enhancing port efficiency, reducing turnaround times and strengthening last-mile connectivity through expressways, railways and riverine networks, we have transformed India's shoreline," the prime minister added.

Highlighting India's rich maritime legacy and steps to build the sector, Modi said India's maritime tradition goes back several millennia and is among the richest in the world.

While noting that the thriving port cities of Lothal and Dholavira, fleets of the Chola dynasty, exploits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are great inspirations, he said, oceans are a shared heritage for nations and societies, as well as the lifeline for international trade.

Modi said: "Our vision for a free, open and secure maritime network -- be it the Indian Ocean or the Indo Pacific region -- is finding resonance across the world."  He said the 'Indo Pacific Oceans Initiative' envisions marine resources as a key pillar for growth for nations.

According to him, this dialogue on oceans further strengthens the rules-based world order and enhance peace, trust and friendship between nations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 4:08 PM IST

