Indian Army, Navy and Air Force conduct Poorvi Prahar exercise over 9 days

The exercise highlighted the exceptional capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces as the units exhibited precision strike capabilities utilising high-tech equipment to guarantee mission success

Poorvi Prahar

The exercise showcased the strength of integration amongst the services and the evolved civil-military fusion essential for ensuring victory in operations | Photo: X@ANI

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

In a significant display of military prowess, the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force jointly conducted exercise 'Poorvi Prahar' over nine days, demonstrating their unmatched warfighting skills in near-real combat scenarios.

This comprehensive exercise validated the effectiveness of joint structures in intelligence gathering, surveillance, reconnaissance, rapid mobilization, deployment/redeployment, and operational logistics.

The exercise highlighted the exceptional capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces as the units exhibited precision strike capabilities utilizing high-tech equipment to guarantee mission success.

The exercise showcased the strength of integration amongst the services and the evolved civil-military fusion essential for ensuring victory in operations.

Lt Gen RC Tiwari, UYSM, AVSM, SM, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Command, and Air Marshal IS Walia, AVSM, VM, Senior Staff Administrative Officer from Eastern Air Command actively participated in the exercise, witnessing offensive manoeuvres in mountainous terrain supported by cutting-edge weaponry and equipment.

 

Appreciating the clockwork precision exhibited by the participating troops, the Army Commander emphasized the importance of joint structures and mechanisms to enhance synergy among the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force.

Integrated joint operations were conducted across multiple domains for the first time on such a large scale in the Eastern Theatre.

The exercise was a full-fledged display of the might of the Indian Armed Forces, featuring advanced weapons systems such as the M-777 Howitzer, the Navy's Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance aircraft P-8I, swarm drones, First Person View (FPV) drones, and loitering munitions.

Additionally, the latest helicopters like the Chinook and Light Combat Helicopter Prachand were employed to enhance operational effectiveness.

During Ex Poorvi Prahar, the Indian Armed Forces demonstrated their unmatched combat capabilities by executing complex operations that incorporated air, land, and sea elements.

The successful integration of third-dimensional warfare was adequately bolstered by new generation equipment, showcasing precision and efficiency in challenging terrain and dense Electronic Warfare environment. The exercise also involved a tri-services combat free fall on an objective for the special forces.

The exercise stands as a testament to India's commitment to maintaining a robust defence posture through synergy and integration among its armed forces.

The successful execution of this joint exercise not only reinforces the operational readiness of the Indian Armed Forces but also assures the nation that we are prepared to address any security challenge that may arise in the future.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

