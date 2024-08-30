Next-gen Aravalli engines set to power Hindustan Aeronautics helicopters

French engine maker Safran Helicopter Engines has been Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL’s) chosen partner for powering its stable of successful light helicopters. Starting with the Artouste engines in the Cheetah and Chetak choppers, they were followed by the Shakti engine and its variants for powering the Dhruv, Prachanda and light utility helicopters (LUH).

Now Safhal Helicopter Engines Private Ltd, a joint venture between HAL and Safran, has signed an airframer contract to commence joint design, development, manufacturing, supply and support of a new generation of high-power engines named Aravalli. These engines will cater to the medium lift, 13-tonne