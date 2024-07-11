Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

No terror attack on security post in Udhampur district, says J-K police

The officials said the sentry fired a few rounds in the air around 8 pm and a search of the area was later conducted but nothing was found

Security forces,army,soilder

Security personnel on alert in Udhampur (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 12:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday denied reports claiming a terror attack on a security post in the higher reaches of Udhampur district, saying a sentry on guard duty opened fire as a precautionary measure on observing some suspicious movement.
The officials said the sentry fired a few rounds in the air around 8 pm and a search of the area was later conducted but nothing was found.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
A sentry opened fire as a precautionary measure upon noticing suspicious movement in the Sang area of Basantgarh. Contrary to circulating social media reports, there was no attack, police said in a brief statement tonight.
It is advisable for the public to avoid spreading unsubstantiated information, police said.
The security forces are engaged in a massive search and combing operation in Basantgarh, which connects Udhampur with Kathua district, the scene of Monday's deadly ambush on an army patrol that left five soldiers dead and an equal number injured.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

Brief exchange of fire reported in J&K's Udhampur, militant flee from spot

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

Kathua manhunt: Truck driver, 50 others detained after deadly army ambush

Security forces,army,soilder

Security forces conduct search operations in J-K's Kathua, Samba districts

Interrogation of Reasi attack accused links to Pak-based LeT handlers: NIA

Interrogation of Reasi attack accused links to Pak-based LeT handlers: NIA

tomato

News updates: Tomato rates surge to Rs 90 per kg in Delhi markets as supplies hit due to rains

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir terrorist attacks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 12:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon