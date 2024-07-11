No terror attack on security post in Udhampur district, says J-K police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday denied reports claiming a terror attack on a security post in the higher reaches of Udhampur district, saying a sentry on guard duty opened fire as a precautionary measure on observing some suspicious movement.

The officials said the sentry fired a few rounds in the air around 8 pm and a search of the area was later conducted but nothing was found.

A sentry opened fire as a precautionary measure upon noticing suspicious movement in the Sang area of Basantgarh. Contrary to circulating social media reports, there was no attack, police said in a brief statement tonight.

It is advisable for the public to avoid spreading unsubstantiated information, police said.

The security forces are engaged in a massive search and combing operation in Basantgarh, which connects Udhampur with Kathua district, the scene of Monday's deadly ambush on an army patrol that left five soldiers dead and an equal number injured.