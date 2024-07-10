Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nato condemns China's Russia support, backs full Ukraine integration

The alliance is also concerned by developments in China's space capabilities and activities and urges Beijing to engage in strategic risk reduction discussions, the draft said

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

NATO countries are meeting Tuesday through Thursday in Washington to mark the 75th anniversary of the alliance. Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters WASHINGTON
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 11:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NATO allies will pledge to support Ukraine on an "irreversible path" to integration and call on China to cease all support for Russia's war effort against Kyiv, according to a draft joint communique seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
 
China has become a decisive enabler of Russia's war effort in Ukraine and Beijing continues to pose systemic challenges to Europe and to security, according to the draft communique being developed at the NATO summit in Washington.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
NATO countries intend to provide Ukraine with minimum funding of 40 billion euros within the next year and establish a mechanism to coordinate the provision of military equipment and training for Ukraine, according to the draft communique.
 
The allies will pledge to support Ukraine on its path to full Euro-Atlantic integration including NATO membership, it said. An invitation to join the alliance will be extended to Kyiv when allies agree and conditions are met, the draft said.
 
The draft also discusses the importance of the Indo-Pacific to NATO, as developments there directly affect Euro-Atlantic security, and the alliance welcomes enhanced cooperation with Asia-Pacific partners to support Ukraine, it said.
 
The alliance is also concerned by developments in China's space capabilities and activities and urges Beijing to engage in strategic risk reduction discussions, the draft said.
 
NATO allies are willing to maintain channels of communication with Moscow to mitigate risk and prevent escalation, it said.
NATO countries are meeting Tuesday through Thursday in Washington to mark the 75th anniversary of the alliance.

Also Read

NATO

Nato to set up new military command in Germany to train Ukraine forces

Nato

How TikTok, Instagram influencers are helping aging Nato connect with Gen Z

NATO

Nato pledges dozens of air-defense systems to Ukraine, including 4 Patriots

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy adept at pushing for Ukraine aid, Nato membership still elusive

NATO

Nato signs $700 mn Stinger missile contract to boost arms production

Topics : NATO China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 11:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon