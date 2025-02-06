Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 08:02 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / No water from Sutlej, Beas rivers flows to Pak except during monsoon: Govt

No water from Sutlej, Beas rivers flows to Pak except during monsoon: Govt

Under the treaty, India has control over the Sutlej, Beas and the Ravi rivers while Pakistan manages the waters of the Indus, Jhelum and the Chenab

Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal row: All you need to know

Water sharing between India and Pakistan, governed by the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, has been a point of contention for decades.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India does not release water from the Sutlej and the Beas to Pakistan except in rare cases during the monsoon, the government said on Thursday.

Water sharing between India and Pakistan, governed by the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, has been a point of contention for decades.

Under the treaty, India has control over the Sutlej, Beas and the Ravi rivers while Pakistan manages the waters of the Indus, Jhelum and the Chenab.

Water from the Sutlej and the Beas rivers only reaches Pakistan in exceptional circumstances, particularly during the monsoon season when heavy rainfall leads to increased levels in reservoirs, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary said in a written response to a query in the Lok Sabha.

 

"No water from the Sutlej and the Beas rivers flow to Pakistan except during the monsoon season ie during floods when substantial rainfall occurs in the catchment of these rivers," he said.

"Such a situation may arise in exceptional circumstances or during short-duration monsoons when the water levels stored by the dams become very high and there is necessity of release of water for Dam safety," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

fighter jet crash

IAF Mirage fighter jet crashes in MP's Shivpuri, both pilots eject safely

Sheikh Hasina

B'desh lodges protest with India over Hasina's activities during her stay

Donald Trump, Trump

What does Trump's Chabahar sanctions policy mean for India-Iran trade?

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Need early reform of key multilateral bodies, including UNSC: Prez Murmu

EAM S Jaishankar

Engaging with US to ensure deported Indians are not mistreated: Jaishankar

Topics : Indus Waters Treaty India Pakistan relations Parliament

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

Trent Q3 resultsBharti Airtel Q3 resultsMarket Today2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsREC Q3 resultsGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon