Engaging with US to ensure deported Indians are not mistreated: Jaishankar

Engaging with US to ensure deported Indians are not mistreated: Jaishankar

"At the same time the House will appreciate that our focus should be on strong crackdown on the illegal migration industry, while taking steps to ease visas for the legitimate travellers," he said

EAM S Jaishankar

The minister's statement in the Rajya Sabha came amid opposition protests over the treatment meted out to 104 Indians, who were deported from the United States.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Feb 06 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said the government is engaging with the US to ensure that deported Indians are not mistreated, underlining the focus should be on strong crackdown on the illegal migration industry.

The minister's statement in the Rajya Sabha came amid opposition protests over the treatment meted out to 104 Indians, who were deported from the United States. 

"We are of course engaging the US government to ensure the returning deportees are not mistreated in any manner during the flight," Jaishankar said.

"At the same time the House will appreciate that our focus should be on strong crackdown on the illegal migration industry, while taking steps to ease visas for the legitimate travellers," he said.

 

The minister stated that the process of deportation is not a new one.

"The standard operating procedure for deportation by aircraft provides for the use of restraints. However, we have been informed that women and children are not restrained," he said.

"Further need of deportees during transit related to food and other necessities, including possible medical emergencies, are attended to. During toilet breaks deportees are temporarily unrestrained if needed. This is applicable to chartered civilian aircraft as well as military aircraft," he said.

"There has been no change from past procedures for the flight undertaken by the US on Feb 5, 2025," he added.

A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed in Amritsar on Wednesday, the first such batch of Indians deported by the Donald Trump administration as part of a crackdown against illegal immigrants.

The deportees claimed their hands and legs were cuffed throughout the journey and that they were unshackled only after landing in Amritsar.

S Jaishankar US India relations Illegal Indians in US Illegal immigration in US

Feb 06 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

