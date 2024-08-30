Business Standard
NSA Ajit Doval calls on Sri Lankan Prez, discusses economic collaboration

Ajit Doval arrived here on Thursday to attend the Colombo Security Conclave to be held on Friday

Ajit Doval called on Sri Lankan President on Friday | File Photo

Press Trust of India Colombo
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Friday called on Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and discussed the ongoing bilateral economic collaboration.
Doval arrived here on Thursday to attend the Colombo Security Conclave to be held on Friday.
Doval called on President Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat this morning, the President's Media Division (PMD) said.
They discussed the ongoing economic collaboration between Sri Lanka and India. Senior Advisor to the President on National Security, Sagala Ratnayake, also attended the meeting, the PMD said.
The Colombo Security Conclave brings together National Security Advisors and Deputy NSAs from India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Mauritius.
Bangladesh and the Seychelles have observer status at the conclave.
The conclave deals with maritime security counter-terrorism and cyber security with India bringing to the fore its own strategic concerns in the Indian Ocean.

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

