Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Taiwan detects 25 Chinese aircraft, 7 naval vessels around territory

Taiwan detects 25 Chinese aircraft, 7 naval vessels around territory

Seventeen of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southeastern and southwestern ADIZ

China Taiwan

This adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months.

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 8:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected 25 Chinese PLA aircraft, along with seven PLAN vessels and two official ships around the country from 6 am Thursday up until 6 am on Friday, Taiwan's Defence Ministry stated.
Seventeen of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southeastern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), Taiwan's MND said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In a post on X, Taiwan's MND said, "25 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 17 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern, and southeastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation."
Meanwhile, Taiwan had also detected 13 Chinese PLA aircraft, along with eight PLAN vessels and two official ships around the country from 6 am Tuesday up until 6 am on Wednesday.
Ten of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southeastern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), MND said.
This adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. Reportedly, China has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ and military exercises near the island.

More From This Section

Pakistan flag

Pak extends invitation to PM Modi for upcoming SCO summit in Islamabad

India-China flag

Eastern Ladakh row: India, China discuss situation along LAC to bridge gaps

Narendra Modi

'India engages with world on equal footing': PM Modi tells IFS trainees

India, China, India-China ties

At WMCC meet, India, China discuss LAC situation to narrow down differences

Protest, Bangladesh Protest

Over 1,000 killed during anti-govt protests in B'desh: Interim govt adviser

Earlier on Wednesday, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) criticised China for violating other countries' sovereignty and disrupting regional peace, Taiwan News reported.
According to the Taiwan MoFA statement, China's continued use of military aircraft and warships to intrude into Taiwan and Japan's air defence identification zones and exclusive economic zones has increased regional tensions, according to Taiwan News report.
Notably, Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

US China flag, US-China flag

Top Chinese officer tells US to stop colluding with Taiwan in NSA meeting

US China flag, US-China flag

US, Chinese officials to conclude talks on Taiwan, military communication

Jake Sullivan, Jake, Sullivan

China holds 2nd day of talks on Taiwan, fentanyl with Biden aide Sullivan

Jaguar fighter aircraft, Indian Air Force

Taiwan reports 30 Chinese PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels around territory

Sullivan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on Monday.

Jake Sullivan, China officials to hold discussions on Taiwan, military

Topics : Taiwan China Military drills Military weapon

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 8:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon