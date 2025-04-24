Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 12:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pahalgam terrorist attacks: Fresh tumult for India-Pakistan trade

Pahalgam terrorist attacks: Fresh tumult for India-Pakistan trade

Total merchandise trade between the two nations ranged between $1.8 billion and $2.5 billion during FY09 and FY10

trade
Premium

Imports have seen an even steeper decline, particularly after the Pulwama attack in February 2019. | Illustration by Binay Sinha

Shreya Nandi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 12:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

On Wednesday, terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists in Pahalgam, killing at least 26 people. While the long-term impact of the latest attack on bilateral trade remains uncertain, past incidents suggest the potential for disruption.  Total merchandise trade between the two nations ranged between $1.8 billion and $2.5 billion during FY09 and FY10. However, amid growing tensions in recent years, India’s exports to Pakistan have sharply contracted since FY20. This followed Pakistan’s suspension of bilateral trade with India in August 2019, in response to India’s decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370.
 
Imports have
Topics : trade agreements Pahalgam attack India Pakistan relations Pulwama attack terrorist attacks Pakistan

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon