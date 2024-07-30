Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Pak Army sentences former officer to 14 yrs imprisonment in sedition case

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Akbar Hussain was convicted and sentenced through Field General Court Martial

Pakistan flag

The court of competent jurisdiction adjudged him guilty' of the offence charged. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 7:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Pakistan Army on Tuesday announced that it sentenced a former officer to 14 years of imprisonment on the charges of sedition.
Retired Lieutenant Colonel Akbar Hussain was convicted and sentenced through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under the Pakistan Army Act 1952 on charges of inciting sedition among army personnel from discharge of duties, according to a statement by the army.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The court of competent jurisdiction adjudged him guilty' of the offence charged, through due judicial process and awarded the punishment of 14 years rigorous imprisonment on May 10, it stated.
According to the sentence, the Rank of the officer was forfeited on July 26, it further said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Balochistan: Pakistani forces kill 3 protesters, block major roads

Army foils attack by Pak's Border Action Team in J-K's Kupwara, 1 killed

Pak's Karachi ranked 2nd-riskiest city for tourists, only behind Caracas

China is past in terms of investments in Pakistan, US is future: Official

Political mafia' spreading lies about counter-terrorism operation: Pak Army

Topics : Pakistan army Pakistan sedition sedition charges

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 7:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEWayanad landslide LIVEDelhi UPSC Aspirants Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh ProtestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon