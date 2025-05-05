Monday, May 05, 2025 | 11:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pak to respond with 'full force' to protect 'national prestige': Gen Munir

Pak to respond with 'full force' to protect 'national prestige': Gen Munir

Pakistan will respond with "full force" to preserve its "national prestige" and wellbeing of its people, Army chief Gen Asim Munir said Monday.

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir

The army chief said that terrorism knows no religion, sect, or ethnicity, and must be confronted with unwavering national unity. | Representational

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

General Munir made the comments during his interaction with participants of the 15th National Workshop Balochistan at GHQ, according to a statement issued by the army.

He "emphasised that Pakistan seeks peace in the region and beyond, however, if Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity is violated, Pakistan will respond with full force to preserve its national prestige and wellbeing of its people, the army said.

The army chief said that terrorism knows no religion, sect, or ethnicity, and must be confronted with unwavering national unity.

 

"Terrorist groups that perpetrate terror in the name of Baloch identity to advance their petty insidious agenda are a blemish on Baloch honour and patriotism, he said while talking about the unrest in Balochistan.

He vowed that Pakistan's armed forces and law enforcement agencies will continue to fight the menace of terrorism with the complete support of the people of Pakistan.

Gen Munir also underscored that foreign-sponsored terrorism remains the gravest threat to Balochistan's security and development. He warned that the nefarious designs of hostile elements, who seek to incite violence, spread fear, and destabilize the province, will not be allowed to succeed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 05 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

