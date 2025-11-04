Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 11:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Piyush Goyal to discuss progress of India-New Zealand trade pact talks

"The visit reflects the shared commitment of both countries to expedite the FTA process and build a more comprehensive and mutually beneficial economic partnership," the commerce ministry said.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is visiting New Zealand to review the progress of the ongoing negotiations for the proposed trade pact, an official statement said.

Goyal, will be in Auckland on November 5 to engage in discussions with Todd McClay, Minister for Trade of New Zealand, on the ongoing FTA (Free Trade Agreement) negotiations.

"The visit reflects the shared commitment of both countries to expedite the FTA process and build a more comprehensive and mutually beneficial economic partnership," the commerce ministry said.

The fourth round of India-New Zealand FTA negotiations commenced in Auckland on November 3 with an aim to strengthen bilateral trade and economic ties between the two nations, it said.

 

During the visit, Goyal will participate in a series of engagements aimed at strengthening trade, investment, and innovation linkages between India and New Zealand.

"These include a dedicated interaction with prominent members of the New Zealand business community and the visiting Indian business delegation, facilitating greater collaboration between the private sectors of both countries," it said.

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

