Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 10:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Op Sindoor shows deep China-Pak strategic bond: Ex-foreign secy Shringla

Op Sindoor shows deep China-Pak strategic bond: Ex-foreign secy Shringla

Shringla stated that India's foreign policy reflects a balance between realism and idealism, guided by developmental imperatives, strategic autonomy, and an inclusive global outlook

Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Shringla underlined the importance of strategic deterrence, skilled diplomacy, and a clear focus on domestic growth to strengthen India's international position (Photo: X@ANI)

Press Trust of India Pune
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The military conflict during Operation Sindoor was indicative of a deeper China-Pakistan strategic partnership, former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Monday.

He also noted that China's involvement has extended beyond defence supplies to include intelligence and diplomatic support, forming an 'all-weather' alliance intended to constrain India's rise.

Shringla spoke on India's foreign policy and strategic affairs during an interaction organised by the Pune International Centre (PIC) and moderated by former Indian Ambassador to China Gautam Bambawale.

He stated that India's foreign policy reflects a balance between realism and idealism, guided by developmental imperatives, strategic autonomy, and an inclusive global outlook.

 

Shringla, who also served as India's Chief Coordinator for the G20 Presidency, shared his perspectives on India's evolving foreign policy, regional dynamics, and strategic priorities in a rapidly changing global order.

Also Read

Ujjwal Nikam

Ujjwal Nikam, who helped prosecute Kasab, among 4 nominated to Rajya Sabha

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 150 pts; Midcaps buck trend in near broad-based selling

artificial intelligence, AI,

With over a billion users, India may be the world's biggest AI opportunity

Apple releases iOS 26.1 update for eligible iPhone models

Apple releases iOS 26.1 update for iPhones: New features, how to update

Indian economy, trade, exports, imports

India's exporters tap new markets to offset losses from US tariffs

The discussion spanned critical themes, including India's relations with China and Pakistan, the changing nature of modern warfare, and the increasing role of technology, drones, and cyber tools in defence and diplomacy, according to a release issued by the PIC.

Shringla underlined the importance of strategic deterrence, skilled diplomacy, and a clear focus on domestic growth to strengthen India's international position.

Addressing questions on Pakistan's use of Chinese weaponry during Operation Sindoor, he described the conflict as indicative of a deeper China-Pakistan strategic partnership.

He noted that China's involvement extended beyond defence supplies to include intelligence and diplomatic support, forming an 'all-weather' alliance intended to constrain India's rise, and called for a response through capacity building, innovation, and partnerships grounded in India's strategic interests.

On the Pakistan-U.S. dynamic after Operation Sindoor, Shringla observed that Field Marshal Asim Munir had consolidated authority and regained Washington's attention under the Trump 2.0 administration.

Drawing from his experience as India's Ambassador to the United States, he contrasted Pakistan's short-term tactical approach with India's long-term, institutional diplomacy, according to the release.

He highlighted that India's strength lies in building durable partnerships across the U.S., Europe, the Indo-Pacific, and the Global South, anchored in shared democratic values, trade, technology, and security cooperation.

Shringla stressed that India does not accept third-party mediation in bilateral issues, in accordance with the Simla Agreement, and observed that the abrogation of Article 370 has integrated Jammu and Kashmir into the national mainstream, thereby restoring stability, except for sporadic incidents of cross-border terrorism.

Speaking on regional and global balancing, he highlighted the importance of the 'Neighbourhood First' policy, alongside deeper engagement with the Global South, West Asia, and Southeast Asia, the release added.

He also highlighted India's ambition to emerge as a "thought and technology" leader, citing the upcoming Global AI Summit as a key step in shaping governance frameworks for emerging technologies.

Discussing the US-China strategic rivalry, Shringla remarked that while the global order appears to be moving toward a G2 framework, India must not cede its strategic space.

He asserted that India's growing economic and technological capacity positions it as an indispensable third pole in a multi-polar world.

He urged a focus on strengthening domestic ecosystems in semiconductors, renewable energy, artificial intelligence, pharmaceuticals, and rare earths to reinforce India's global standing, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Asim Munir

Is Pakistan actively testing nuclear weapons? Here's what Trump claims

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar calls for cooperation with Bahrain in space, fintech

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan

Taiwan reports 5 PLAN vessels, 6 PLA aircraft sorties near territory

Mark Carney

Canadian PM Carney cites progress with India amid US trade tensions

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

Indo-Pacific must be free from coercion, stresses unity, says Rajnath

Topics : Harsh Vardhan Shringla Operation Sindoor China-Pakistan Pakistan army Foreign Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Lenskart IPO GMPQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon