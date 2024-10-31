Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi celebrates Diwali with armed forces near Indo-Pak border in Kutch

PM Modi celebrates Diwali with armed forces near Indo-Pak border in Kutch

Modi, wearing a BSF uniform, can be seen offering sweets to the personnel on board a patrol vessel

Photo: X/ @narendramodi

Photo: X/ @narendramodi

Press Trust of India Bhuj (Guj)
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday celebrated Diwali with the personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF), Army, Navy and Air Force near the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat's Kutch district. Modi reached Lakki Nala in Sir Creek area after landing at Koteshwar in Kutch from Ekta Nagar, said a BSF official.

"He celebrated Diwali by offering sweets to jawans," the official added. In a video shared by officials, Modi, wearing a BSF uniform, can be seen offering sweets to the personnel on board a patrol vessel. Earlier in the day, the prime minister paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar on the birth anniversary of India's first Home Minister which is celebrated as National Unity Day. 

 

 

Also Read

Sharad Pawar

LIVE news: Sharad Pawar hits out at Ajit Pawar faction, says breaking party for power inappropriate

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

'One nation, one election impossible': Congress responds to PM Modi

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

Majhi unveils web portal for Odisha vision document, seeks people's opinion

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

Sanjay Raut calls out Raj Thackeray's praise for PM Modi and HM Shah

Modi, Narendra Modi

'Must be more vigilant of urban naxals': PM Modi on National Unity Day

Topics : Narendra Modi Diwali Indian Army

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon