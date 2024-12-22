Business Standard

PM Modi heads home after wrapping up two-day 'successful' visit to Kuwait

Modi's visit to Kuwait was the first by an Indian Prime Minister to the Gulf nation in 43 years

Modi Kuwait

(Image: X)

Last Updated : Dec 22 2024 | 9:23 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday left for home after wrapping up his two-day "successful" visit to Kuwait during which the two countries elevated their relationship to a strategic partnership, marking a new era of bilateral cooperation and growth.

"A historic & successful visit to Kuwait concludes! PM @narendramodi emplanes for New Delhi," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X. 

  Modi's visit to Kuwait was the first by an Indian Prime Minister to the Gulf nation in 43 years.

During his visit, Modi held extensive talks with the country's top leadership, including Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, with whom he discussed boosting ties in information technology, pharmaceuticals, fintech, infrastructure and security.

"In line with the close ties between our nations, we have elevated our partnership to a strategic one and I am optimistic that our friendship will flourish even more in the times to come," Modi said in a post on X.

Modi held wide-ranging talks with Kuwaiti Prime Minister Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Crown Prince Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah with a focus on giving new momentum to the overall bilateral ties.

Kuwait also conferred its highest honour - 'The Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer' - on Prime Minister Modi for his role in strengthening the good relations between the two countries.

On Saturday, Modi addressed an Indian community event and visited an Indian labour camp. The over one million-strong Indian community is the largest expatriate community in Kuwait.

The Gulf nation is among India's top trading partners, with bilateral trade valued at USD 10.47 billion in the financial year 2023-24.

Kuwait is India's sixth largest crude supplier, meeting 3 per cent of the country's energy needs.

Indian exports to Kuwait reached US$ 2 billion for the first time, while investments by the Kuwait Investment Authority in India exceeded US$ 10 billion.

