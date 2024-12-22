Business Standard

India, Sweden can strengthen ties in climate solutions: Swedish officials

India, Sweden can strengthen ties in climate solutions: Swedish officials

Sven Ostberg, Consul General of Sweden in Mumbai, cited examples of Envac's solid waste management systems in Mumbai and Gujarat, and IVL's wastewater treatment plant addressing pollution

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 22 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

India and Sweden can deepen their collaboration in innovation and green technology with a focus on addressing global climate challenges through sustainable industrial practices and renewable energy solutions, Swedish officials said.

Officials of the Embassy of Sweden and Business Sweden, during an interaction with PTI, emphasised the shared potential for innovation and large-scale implementation of sustainable practices.

"Sweden is a leader in green technologies while India has unparalleled capacity for large-scale implementation of the same. Together we can explore technologies like green hydrogen, carbon capture and circular economy practices," said Christian Kamill, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Sweden.

He highlighted areas like green hydrogen, carbon capture and circular economy practices as promising avenues for collaboration.

 

Kamill also pointed to Sweden's strides in renewable energy and transport electrification, noting that over 50 per cent of Sweden's energy already comes from renewable sources.

"We are in the process of further increasing this share with extensive investments in wind and solar energy," he added.

On sustainable industrial transformation, Kamill said that India's manufacturing capacity and Sweden's expertise in sustainable practices could yield significant results.

He also underscored the potential in renewable energy integration and transport electrification, stating that shared efforts could "accelerate the energy transition in both countries".

Sofia Hogman, Trade Commissioner of Sweden to India, highlighted the crucial role of Swedish companies in fostering sustainability in India.

She mentioned the India-Sweden Innovations Accelerator programme, which has introduced over 70 Swedish green-tech firms to the Indian market over 12 years.

"And only in this year, we have organised five workshops where we had participation of over 220 delegates representing 16 Indian industrial sectors," she said, underlining the programme's role in advancing clean energy, green hydrogen, and smart grids.

Swedish companies operating in India are already making a significant impact on urban sustainability.

Sven Ostberg, Consul General of Sweden in Mumbai, cited examples of Envac's solid waste management systems in Mumbai and Gujarat, and IVL's wastewater treatment plant addressing pollution in the Mithi river.

"We support these companies through consultancy and facilitate study visits to showcase their sustainable practices, impacting millions of Indian households," he said.

Sweden's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2045, according to Kamill, is driven by policies, innovation and collective responsibility.

"Our strategy includes renewable energy, electrification, sustainable industrial practices and reforestation," he said.

The pioneering hybrid initiative uses green hydrogen in steel production, potentially eliminating emissions from one of the world's most carbon-intensive industries, he added,  Cultural and business exchanges are also contributing to sustainability goals.

"Swedish companies here prioritise people, planet and profit, working closely with local communities on education and sustainability projects," Ostberg said.

These efforts, he added, are fostering cross-cultural understanding and spreading Swedish practices in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 22 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

