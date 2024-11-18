Business Standard
PM Modi interacts with world leaders on the sidelines of G20 Summit

PM Modi, who arrived here after concluding a two-day trip to Nigeria, also met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the margins of the summit

Narendra Modi

The leaders of the influential grouping are also expected to deliberate on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. | Photo: X (@narendramodi)

Press Trust of India Rio De Janeiro
Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 11:32 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with several world leaders, including from Brazil, Singapore and Spain, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit here. 

The Prime Minister was warmly received by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is hosting the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. 

"Looking forward to the proceedings at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Thankful to President Lula for the warm welcome," Modi said in a post on X.

Modi, who arrived here after concluding a two-day trip to Nigeria, also met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the margins of the summit.

He also had a wonderful interaction with his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong.

"A wonderful interaction with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong of Singapore during the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro," Modi posted on X.

The Prime Minister also met Spanish President Pedro Sanchez, who travelled to India on an official visit last month.

"From Vadodara to Rio, the interactions continue! A lovely interaction with the President of the Government of Spain, Mr. Pedro Snchez," Modi posted on X.

In an address on the first day of the G20 Summit on Monday, Modi said the countries of the Global South are most adversely impacted by the food, fuel and fertilizer crisis caused by global conflicts, and G20 must focus on addressing the challenges.

The leaders of the influential grouping are expected to deliberate on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the situation in Gaza.

Narendra Modi G20 G20 summit diplomacy

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 11:32 PM IST

