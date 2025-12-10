Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 09:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi speaks with Netanyahu, discusses strategic partnership

PM Modi speaks with Netanyahu, discusses strategic partnership

Netanyahu called Modi and shared views on the situation in West Asia

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

"PM Modi reaffirmed India's support for efforts towards a just and durable peace in the region, including early implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. (File photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 9:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Netanyahu called Modi and shared views on the situation in West Asia.

"PM Modi reaffirmed India's support for efforts towards a just and durable peace in the region, including early implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

It said both leaders expressed satisfaction at the continued momentum in India-Israel Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening these ties for mutual benefit.

"The two leaders strongly condemned terrorism and reiterated their zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the statement said.

 

The two leaders also agreed to remain in touch, it added.

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 9:55 PM IST

Personal Finance
