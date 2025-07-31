Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 01:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi, UAE prez stress on deepening collaboration between two countries

PM Modi, UAE prez stress on deepening collaboration between two countries

Both leaders spoke over the phone and reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

UAE flag

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as they laid emphasis on further developing and deepening the collaboration between two countries for the shared benefit of the peoples of both countries, a statement said on Thursday.

Both leaders spoke over the phone and reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UAE.

They positively assessed the remarkable progress made across various sectors of bilateral cooperation and laid emphasis on further developing and deepening collaboration for the shared benefit of the peoples of both countries.

The statement said Sheikh Mohamed warmly congratulated Modi on becoming the second longest-serving prime minister in a continuous tenure in India, and wished him continued success in his service to the nation.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India Brazil

India, Brazil hold key meet to boost defence ties, military cooperation

oil tankers, sea shore, trading

Massive oil reserves in Pakistan, says Trump: Here's what US said in 2015

UAE flag

India, UAE pledge stronger defence ties, ink MoU on maritime cooperation

private investment

Investors see strong growth potential in Odisha, says Luxembourg envoy

information technology, IT Sector, IT Service

US tariffs may hit India's IT sector indirectly via tech spend cuts: EY

Topics : UAE economy India-UAE trade India UAE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Birthright CitizenshipTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon