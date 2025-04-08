Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 08:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
President Murmu discusses bilateral ties with Portuguese counterpart

President Murmu discusses bilateral ties with Portuguese counterpart

Both leaders agreed that the bilateral relationship is built on mutual trust, understanding, and cooperation on important issues

President Droupadi Murmu, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal

President Droupadi Murmu held extensive discussions with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal. (Image: X@rashtrapatibhvn)

ANI Europe
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 8:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday held extensive discussions with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal and deliberated on various aspects of India-Portugal relations.

Both leaders agreed that the bilateral relationship is built on mutual trust, understanding, and cooperation on important issues, including those at the multilateral level.

In a post on X, Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "President Droupadi Murmu held extensive discussions with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal. The two leaders discussed various aspects of India-Portugal relations, as well as global and regional issues of shared interest. Both leaders agreed that the bilateral relationship is based on mutual trust, understanding and cooperation on important issues, including at the multilateral level. They agreed to further strengthen the long-standing ties in several areas, including trade and investment, IT, renewable energy and connectivity."

 

 

 

Earlier in the day, President Murmu and Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal launched commemorative postage stamps marking 50 years of diplomatic relations between India and Portugal.

The stamps reflect the rich artistic and cultural heritage of India and Portugal, Rashtrapati Bhavan stated.

In a post on X, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "President Droupadi Murmu and President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal graced the launch of postage stamps commemorating 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The stamps reflect the rich artistic and cultural heritage of India and Portugal, and feature vibrant folk attire from both countries: Rajasthan's distinctive Kalbeliya costume, and the traditional Viana do Castelo dress from Portugal."

 

She also visited the Church of Santa Maria and laid wreath at the tomb of Luis Vaz de Camoes, the national poet of Portugal.

She later toured the Monastery of Jeronimos - a masterpiece of 16th-century architecture in Portugal.

In a post on X, Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "President Droupadi Murmu visited the Church of Santa Maria and laid wreath at the tomb of Luis Vaz de Camoes - the national poet of Portugal. She also visited the Monastery of Jeronimos - a masterpiece of 16th-century architecture in Portugal."

 

She is visiting Portugal at the invitation of President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. The visit is taking place after a gap of 27 years. The last State Visit took place in 1998 when President K R Narayanan visited Portugal.

Topics : Droupadi Murmu Portugal bilateral ties

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 8:17 AM IST

