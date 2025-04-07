Monday, April 07, 2025 | 10:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / US secy of state expressed interest in deepening co-op in many sectors: Pak

US secy of state expressed interest in deepening co-op in many sectors: Pak

Rubio made the comments during a telephonic conversation with Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the Foreign Office said in a statement

Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio reciprocated the desire to collaborate with Pakistan in trade and investment in various sectors. | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 10:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday said that cooperation in economy and trade would be the "hallmark" of future ties with Pakistan.

Rubio made the comments during a telephonic conversation with Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

It said the two leaders discussed bilateral relations, regional security, and economic cooperation.

Dar reiterated Pakistan's commitment to strengthening its partnership with the US. He emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation in areas such as trade, investment and counter-terrorism.

Rubio reciprocated the desire to collaborate with Pakistan in trade and investment in various sectors, especially critical minerals, saying that cooperation in economy and trade would be the hallmark of future relations between the two countries.

 

Dar highlighted Pakistan's efforts in successfully fighting terrorism during 2013-18, which caused Pakistan huge economic and human losses.

The two leaders also discussed the situation in Afghanistan. Secretary Rubio agreed on the need to resolve the issue of US Military equipment left behind in Afghanistan.

Dar and Rubio also agreed to remain in close contact and to work together to advance the shared interests of both countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan United States Afghanistan

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 10:43 PM IST

