Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Hosting PM Modi for private dinner a special gesture by Prez Putin: MEA

Jaiswal said that at the hotel, PM Modi was welcomed by a large gathering of Indian community members. "In the evening, he will be hosted by President Putin in a private dinner''

PM Modi, Putin

Russia's President Vladimir Putin welcomes India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting at a residence near Moscow, Russia July 8, 2024. Photo: Reuters

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 11:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Monday spoke about the agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia. Highlighting a notable gesture by Russian President Putin, he mentioned that PM Modi will share a private dinner with President Vladimir Putin in the evening.
PM Modi arrived in Moscow for an official visit on Monday where he was received by Denis Manturov, the first Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation at the Vnukovo-II airport and was accorded a ceremonial welcome.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Taking to his official X handle, Jaiswal posted a video and said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. At the Airport arrival, he was received by the first Deputy PM Denis Manturov. He was also given a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour."
Jaiswal further said that at the hotel, PM Modi was welcomed by a large gathering of Indian community members. "In the evening, he will be hosted by President Putin in a private dinner. This is a special gesture."
 
Elaborating further on PM Modi's schedule, Jaiswal said, "Tomorrow, PM Modi has a packed schedule. He will be attending the 22nd Annual Summit and will have delegation-level talks. He will meet the Indian community, will address the Indian community members and also visit Rosatom (State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom) and exhibition space.

More From This Section

army

5 soldiers killed as terrorists attack Army vehicles in J&K's Kathua

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

Xi calls on world powers to help Russia, Ukraine resume direct dialogue

putin, modi

PM Modi, Putin to hold both private, extended talks on Tuesday: Kremlin

PM Modi

Stronger ties between India and Russia will benefit us: PM Modi in Moscow

Modi russia, modi visit to russia, modi greeting people, modi with indians

PM Modi gets warm welcome from members of Indian diaspora in Moscow

On his arrival, PM Modi greeted members of the Indian diaspora, who were outside The Carlton Hotel to welcome him. He shook hands and interacted with members of the Indian diaspora. He met with children who were happy to see PM Modi.
People held Indian flags and posters of PM Modi and chanted "Modi Modi" to welcome him at the hotel. Artists dressed in Indian attire performed in the hotel to welcome PM Modi. In a rare gesture, Denis Manturov accompanied PM Modi to the hotel from the airport in the same car.
Upon arrival in Moscow, PM Modi stated that he looks forward to further deepening the "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership" between the two nations.
In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Landed in Moscow. Looking forward to further deepening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between our nations, especially in futuristic areas of cooperation. Stronger ties between our nations will greatly benefit our people."
PM Modi and the Russian President will hold a meeting today. PM Modi will attend a community event in Moscow on Tuesday. He departed from New Delhi on Monday for a two-nation visit today, beginning with Moscow.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi, Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

News updates: PM Modi reaches Presidential Palace for private meeting and dinner with Prez Putin

Narendra Modi, Modi in Russia

PM Modi received by Russia's first Deputy PM, accorded Guard of Honour

Modi, Narendra Modi, Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

PM Modi arrives in Russia to hold annual summit talks with President Putin

PM's visit expected to yield 'tangible outcomes': Indian envoy to Russia

PM's visit expected to yield 'tangible outcomes': Indian envoy to Russia

Modi, Narendra Modi, Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

'Seek to play supportive role for stability': PM Modi ahead of Russia visit

Topics : Vladimir Putin Narendra Modi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 11:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai RainsAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon