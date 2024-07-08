Xi calls on world powers to help Russia, Ukraine resume direct dialogue

Orbn praised China's constructive and important initiatives for achieving peace and described Beijing as a stabilizing force amid global turbulence, according to CCTV. (Photo: PTI)

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on world powers to help Russia and Ukraine resume direct dialogue and negotiations during a meeting Monday with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbn, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Orbn made a surprise visit to China after similar trips last week to Russia and Ukraine to discuss prospects for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.



Orbn praised China's constructive and important initiatives for achieving peace and described Beijing as a stabilizing force amid global turbulence, according to CCTV.