Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Russia fires 31 missiles at Kyiv in first attack in 44 days, 13 people hurt

An 11-year-old girl and a 38-year-old man were hospitalised, the city administration said. Eight other people sustained light injuries, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko

Russian Offence

Ukraine's Emergency Service said around 80 people were evacuated from their homes.

AP Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia fired 31 ballistic and cruise missiles at Kyiv before dawn on Thursday in the first attack on the Ukrainian capital in 44 days, officials said. Air defenses shot down all the incoming missiles, though 13 people including a child were injured by falling wreckage, they said.
Residents of Kyiv were woken up by loud explosions around 5 am as the missiles arrived at roughly the same time from different directions, said Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Administration.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Ukraine's air force said Russia launched two ballistic missiles and 29 cruise missiles against the capital.
An 11-year-old girl and a 38-year-old man were hospitalised, the city administration said. Eight other people sustained light injuries, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.
Ukraine's Emergency Service said around 80 people were evacuated from their homes.
Falling wreckage from the intercepted missiles set fire to at least one apartment building, burned parked cars and left craters in streets and a small park. Some streets were littered with debris, including glass from shattered windows.
The attack came after repeated Ukraine aerial attacks in recent days on Russia's Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had threatened Wednesday to respond in kind to the attacks.
At an event in the Kremlin, Putin said Russia can respond in the same way regarding civilian infrastructure and all other objects of this kind that the enemy attacks.
We have our own views on this matter and our own plans. We will follow what we have outlined.

Also Read

Russia launches cruise missile barrage on Ukraine after extended pause

Russia launches heavy missile attack on Ukraine; 1 dead, 30 injured

N Korea conducts short-range ballistic missile tests, raises tensions

Tested new engines for intermediate-range ballistic missiles: North Korea

Russian plane crashes near Ukraine with 65 Kyiv prisoners of war on board

Leaders of over 30 nations meet in Brussels to promote nuclear energy

India's House delegation leaves for Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union

US has unveiled draft UNSC resolution for immediate Gaza ceasefire: Blinken

Pannun murder plot: US asks India to quickly, transparently complete probe

Taiwan tracks 32 Chinese military aircraft, 5 navy vessels around nation

Topics : Russia Defence Russia Ukraine Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEOnePlus 12rHardik PandyaIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon