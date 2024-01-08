Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Russia launches heavy missile attack on Ukraine; 1 dead, 30 injured

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops conducted 131 artillery attacks on the Kherson region, killing two people and injuring five, according to governor Oleksandr Prokudin

Photo: Press Information Bureau

Representative image

AP Kyiv (Ukraine)
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ukraine came under strong Russian missile attacks early Monday that struck near the front lines of fighting in the east as well as in central and western parts of the country, killing one person and injuring at least 30.
The heaviest casualty toll was in the Dnipropetrovsk region, where a woman died in a missile attack outside the city of Kryvyi Rih and 24 were injured in a strike on the town of Novomoskovsk. In Kryvyi Rih itself, more than 20 houses and a shopping centre were damaged in a missile attack, said regional governor Serhii Lysak.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
At least four missiles hit Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city, injuring one person, said mayor Ihor Terekhov. Regional governor Oleh Syniehubov also said two people were injured and two more were trapped under rubble after a strike on the village of Zmiiv.
In Zaporizhzhia, a major city along the Dnipro River, two people were injured in a missile strike on a residential district, said regional governor Yurii Malashko.
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops conducted 131 artillery attacks on the Kherson region, killing two people and injuring five, according to governor Oleksandr Prokudin.
Kherson city and the surrounding region have been consistently targeted since Russian forces withdrew from the city to the eastern side of the Dnipro in the autumn of 2022.
At least six explosions shook the central Khmelnytskyi region on Monday morning, but there were no immediate details on casualties or damage.
The Ukrainian military said Monday that Russian forces made unsuccessful efforts to advance during the past day in several areas, including around Lyman in the Kharkiv region and in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.
Authorities of the Khmelnytskyi region said at least six explosions were heard during the morning missile attack, but no casualties or damage was immediately reported.
Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko says a man who was injured in a missile attack on January 2 died in a Kyiv hospital Monday. Another man injured in the same attack died in Kharkiv on Monday, Syniehubov said.

Also Read

Russia launches cruise missile barrage on Ukraine after extended pause

Russia launches intense attacks across Ukraine, targets southern port city

Russia mounts massive missile, drone attack on Ukraine after retaliation

Russian volunteers join Ukrainian ranks to fight against Putin's forces

'Stop this tragedy immediately': World reacts to blast at Gaza hospital

With every strike, Israel, US, and Iran's allies inch closer to all-out war

Hundreds evacuated, 38 rescued from floods in Australia after heavy storms

Bomb explosion kills 6 Pak policemen going to escort polio vaccination team

What to know about Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 whose door blew off?

Maldives as tourist hub: Its history and what lies ahead for island nation

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict India-Russia ties Missile Test US Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayNew Income Tax RegimeBilkis Bano Case Verdict TodayEaseMyTripIndia-Maldives Diplomatic RowBoycott Maldives TrendsBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon