Friday, February 21, 2025 | 05:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / S Jaishankar, Chinese counterpart discuss bilateral ties, border peace

S Jaishankar, Chinese counterpart discuss bilateral ties, border peace

The meeting lasted for about 30 minutes, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters in response to a query during his weekly briefing

India china, India, China

India china, India, China (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed developments in Sino-India ties, management of peace and tranquillity along border areas, and Kailash Mansarovar Yatra resumption, during their meeting in South Africa, the MEA said on Friday.

The two ministers met on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Johannesburg.

The meeting lasted for about 30 minutes, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters in response to a query during his weekly briefing.

"The two ministers reviewed developments in our bilateral relations since their last meeting in November. Management of peace and tranquillity along border areas, Kailash Mansarovar Yatra resumption, flight connectivity and travel facilitation were discussed," he said.

 

There was also an exchange of views on G20 and SCO, he added.

Jaishankar is in Johannesburg on a two-day visit to South Africa to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi, Tshering Tobgay, Bhutan PM

Bhutan PM calls Modi his 'mentor', seeks guidance for public service reform

India Bangladesh, India, Bangladesh

India, Bangladesh agree to launch new 'hotline' between border forces

Yasin Malik

SC orders Yasin Malik to appear virtually before Jammu court from Tihar

Randhir Jaiswal

'Deeply concerning': MEA reacts to Trump's claim on $21 mn USAID funding

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump again slams $21 mn USAID funding for India, calls it kickback scheme

Topics : S Jaishankar India china trade border security

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUEFA Champions LeagueOPPO Launches Find N5Market TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAFG vs SA LIVE SCOREClass 12th physics question paper analysisRRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon