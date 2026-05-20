Suryastra demonstrates precision strike capability in successful tests

Developed in collaboration with Israeli defence major Elbit Systems and domestically manufactured by Nibe Limited, a Pune-based listed defence and aerospace manufacturing company, the Suryastra universal rocket launcher system was test-fired in full operational configuration from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur-on-Sea.

Defence officials said multiple rounds of the domestically manufactured Suryastra rockets, including the 150-km and 300-km range variants, were test-fired during trials conducted on Monday and Tuesday.

The consecutive trials reportedly met all mission objectives with exceptional precision, validating the system’s long-range strike capability and marking a significant milestone for India’s domestic defence manufacturing capabilities in the strategic sector.

According to the company, the tests were conducted under an emergency procurement programme of the Indian Army, which had awarded a critical purchase order to Nibe Limited earlier this year to accelerate the development and supply of the Suryastra universal rocket launcher along with dedicated long-range rockets.

The weapon system demonstrated remarkable accuracy across short-, medium- and long-range engagements. Data gathered during the tests showed that the rockets achieved an exceptionally low circular error probable (CEP), the standard military parameter used to measure strike precision.

“The 150-km range rocket reportedly achieved a CEP of around 1.5 metres, while the 300-km variant recorded a CEP of nearly 2 metres. The trials have validated Suryastra’s long-range precision strike. It is a significant milestone in indigenous rocket artillery development by Nibe Limited,” the company said in a filing to stock exchanges.

Defence experts said such precision is highly significant for long-range rocket artillery systems as it enables armed forces to neutralise high-value enemy targets with minimal collateral damage. Achieving sub-two-metre CEP at distances extending up to 300 km places the Suryastra system among the more accurate long-range guided rocket systems currently under development globally.

Suryastra is a guided long-range rocket artillery system designed to strike enemy command centres, logistics hubs, radar sites and strategic military infrastructure deep inside hostile territory. Unlike conventional artillery systems, guided rockets use advanced navigation and control mechanisms to maintain accuracy over long distances, making them a critical component of modern network-centric warfare.

The rocket system has two variants for different operational roles. The 150-km version is expected to support tactical battlefield and deep-strike operations near active conflict zones, while the 300-km variant substantially enhances India’s stand-off strike capability by allowing forces to engage strategic targets far beyond frontline areas without exposing troops to direct combat situations.

The successful trials by Nibe Limited demonstrate the expanding role of India’s private defence industry in advanced weapons manufacturing, an area traditionally dominated by state-run defence establishments. Over the past few years, private Indian firms have entered the strategic sector with indigenous development programmes involving missiles, drones, loitering munitions and advanced artillery systems.

Suryastra rockets are based on the Precise and Universal Launching System (PULS) technology developed by Elbit Systems and are now manufactured in India through collaboration with the Nibe Group. The system is intended to bridge the gap between conventional field artillery and heavier ballistic missile systems by offering a flexible, rapid-response and comparatively cost-effective precision-strike platform for the armed forces.

In January, the Indian Army had signed a ₹292.69 crore ($31 million) contract with Nibe Limited under emergency procurement powers for the supply of an advanced long-range rocket launcher system with strike capabilities of 150 km and 300 km. The supply will be delivered in tranches within one year.