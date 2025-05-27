Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 07:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Yunus vows to uphold minority rights in B'desh during constitutional reform

Yunus vows to uphold minority rights in B'desh during constitutional reform

Yunus noted the role of religion in the country and reiterated the government's commitment to maintaining religious harmony

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

We are committed to safeguarding the religious freedom of every citizen of the country: Yunus | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi/Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 7:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Monday said any constitutional amendments would uphold religious freedom and minority rights, asserting that minorities will continue to enjoy the same rights as the majority Muslim population.

The head of the interim government made the comments during a meeting with US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) Chair Stephen Schneck here, according to a post on his official social media handle.

"We are striving hard to build religious harmony in the country," Yunus said.

On being asked about the activities of the reform commissions and the proposed constitutional changes after last year's uprising that ousted former premier Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League regime, Yunus said that "any constitutional amendments would uphold religious freedom and minority rights in Bangladesh".

 

"The consensus-building commission is holding dialogue with political parties over the proposed amendments. Minorities will continue to enjoy the same rights as the majority Muslim population," he said.

Also Read

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa

Bangladesh has '2 chicken necks', far more vulnerable, says Himanta Sarma

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

Yunus to stay on as interim govt head, says Bangladesh's planning adviser

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

B'desh interim head Yunus calls cabinet meet amid rumours of exit: Report

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

Bangladesh's interim leader Md Yunus mulls resignation: What we know so far

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

Bangladesh's interim govt chief Yunus mulls resignation: Report

Yunus noted the role of religion in the country and reiterated the government's commitment to maintaining religious harmony.

"We are committed to safeguarding the religious freedom of every citizen of the country," he said.

Responding to allegations of minority violence, Yunus said the interim government remains committed to transparency, inviting global journalists to visit and see the situation firsthand.

Bangladesh saw a spate of attacks on minorities including on the Hindu community following Hasina's ouster in August last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump sought mileage from Indo-Pak conflict, made false claim: US lawmaker

Modi, Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar

Indian all-party teams brief world on India's firm new anti-terror stance

Brics

India urges Brics to build cultural ecosystem celebrating diversity, unity

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Op Sindoor paused after DGMO talks at Pak's request, Jaishankar on US role

Earthquake

Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolts western Nepal, no casualty reported

Topics : Muhammad Yunus Bangladesh Bangladesh election

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon