Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolts western Nepal, no casualty reported

Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolts western Nepal, no casualty reported

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck western Nepal's Jajarkot district on Monday afternoon.

There were no immediate reports of any damage caused by the earthquake. (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck western Nepal's Jajarkot district on Monday afternoon.

With an epicentre in the Ramidanda area of the district, the earthquake was recorded at 2:25 pm, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center.

There were no immediate reports of any damage caused by the earthquake.

On May 23, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Baitadi district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 26 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

