Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolts western Nepal, no casualty reported

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck western Nepal's Jajarkot district on Monday afternoon.
With an epicentre in the Ramidanda area of the district, the earthquake was recorded at 2:25 pm, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center.
There were no immediate reports of any damage caused by the earthquake.
On May 23, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Baitadi district.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)