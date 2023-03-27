close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Banking on a systems upgrade: What more could we expect going ahead

The cautionary tale from the Block Inc debacle is that increasing digitisation of retail financial services in India has raised the threat levels of frauds

Raghu Mohan Business Standard New Delhi
Bank, Banks, foreign banks
Premium

6 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 5:54 PM IST
Follow Us
Hindenburg Research has trained its guns on Jack Dorsey’s Block Inc alleging that it had overstated its user counts, and downplayed customer acquisition costs through its Cash App platform. That Block
Or

Also Read

RBI pauses onboarding of online merchants by Paytm Payments Services

How can you protect your bank account from cyber attacks?

RBI to streamline charges for a safer, more affordable payments system

What's behind the optimism in India's banking sector?

NPCI sets Oct 31 as deadline to activate offline payments on RuPay cards

Now boarding: Is India on the cusp of a tectonic shift in retail credit?

G20 must prioritise climate finance

Topics : Hindenburg Report | Banks | financial services | Banking system

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 5:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

RBI may opt for 25 bps interest rate hike in monetary policy meet: Experts

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
4 min read

Revised guidelines to digitise fund flow architecture in MPLADS

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian currency
3 min read
Premium

G20 push: Over 30 big cities on list to tap municipal bond market

Bonds, Govt bond
3 min read

Govt tells PSBs to monitor, make provision for companies' pledged shares

Bank, Banks, foreign banks
3 min read
Premium

Why debt funds may still score over bank FDs and bonds despite tax parity

Between December 2020 and February 2021, traders were supposed to maintain at least 25 per cent of the peak margin
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Govt tells PSBs to monitor, make provision for companies' pledged shares

Bank, Banks, foreign banks
3 min read
Premium

EPFO board meet on Monday: Interest rate, higher pension top agenda

rupee, cash, indian rupee, currency
3 min read
Premium

Why debt funds may still score over bank FDs and bonds despite tax parity

Between December 2020 and February 2021, traders were supposed to maintain at least 25 per cent of the peak margin
3 min read
Premium

Now boarding: Is India on the cusp of a tectonic shift in retail credit?

credit, credit card, retail credit, bank, nbfc, debit card
9 min read
Premium

G20 push: Over 30 big cities on list to tap municipal bond market

Bonds, Govt bond
3 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon