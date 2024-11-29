Business Standard
Home / Finance / Analysis / Deposit growth slows fortnight ended Nov 15, credit growth takes a lead

Deposit growth slows fortnight ended Nov 15, credit growth takes a lead

Credit growth in the fortnight ended November 15 slowed to 11.15 per cent year-on-year (YoY), while deposit growth reached 11.21 per cent

deposits
Premium

deposits

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 5:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Credit growth in the fortnight ended November 15 slowed to 11.15 per cent year-on-year (YoY), while deposit growth slightly outpaced credit growth, reaching 11.21 per cent YoY, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Data shows that outstanding deposits in the fortnight ended November 15 stood at Rs 218.54 trillion while outstanding credit stood at Rs 173.62 trillion. In the previous fortnight (ended November 1), outstanding deposits stood at Rs 220.27 trillion while outstanding credit stood at Rs 174.37 trillion. So,
Topics : Reserve Bank of India credit growth Deposits in banks banks credit growth

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon