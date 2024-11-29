Deposit growth slows fortnight ended Nov 15, credit growth takes a lead

Credit growth in the fortnight ended November 15 slowed to 11.15 per cent year-on-year (YoY), while deposit growth slightly outpaced credit growth, reaching 11.21 per cent YoY, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Data shows that outstanding deposits in the fortnight ended November 15 stood at Rs 218.54 trillion while outstanding credit stood at Rs 173.62 trillion. In the previous fortnight (ended November 1), outstanding deposits stood at Rs 220.27 trillion while outstanding credit stood at Rs 174.37 trillion. So,