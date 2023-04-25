Home loan borrowers resort to refinancing amid rise in interest rates

With the policy repo rate rising 250 basis points (bps) since May 2022, home loan rates which were around 6.2-6.3 per cent a year ago are now hovering around the 9 per cent mark.

This is because the spread — the difference between the benchmark rate and the actual lending rate —has narrowed in the past year. Banks and housing finance companies have cut the spread for new customers amid stiff competition and the hardening of rates.