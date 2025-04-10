Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 07:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Insurance / After single-digit FY25 growth, non-life premiums set to rebound in FY26

After single-digit FY25 growth, non-life premiums set to rebound in FY26

In FY25, premium of non-life insurers rose to ₹3.08 trillion, marking a 6.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase

insurance plans
Premium

This was down from a 13 per cent Y-o-Y growth in FY24, when premiums reached ₹2.89 trillion, and a 16.3 per cent YoY growth in 2022-23 (FY23).

Aathira Varier Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The non-life insurance sector reported single-digit growth in premiums in 2024-25 (FY25) — the lowest in the past three years — due to a slowdown in health and motor segments, as well as changes in premium accounting norms introduced by the insurance regulator. But industry insiders and experts are optimistic about a strong rebound in 2025-26 (FY26), with premium growth expected to rise by 9-13 per cent, driven by an overall improvement in the economy, and revision in motor third party rates.
 
In FY25, premium of non-life insurers rose to ₹3.08 trillion, marking a 6.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase.
Topics : Non-life insurers Non-life insurance premium non life insurance companies

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon