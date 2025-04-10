The non-life insurance sector reported single-digit growth in premiums in 2024-25 (FY25) — the lowest in the past three years — due to a slowdown in health and motor segments, as well as changes in premium accounting norms introduced by the insurance regulator. But industry insiders and experts are optimistic about a strong rebound in 2025-26 (FY26), with premium growth expected to rise by 9-13 per cent, driven by an overall improvement in the economy, and revision in motor third party rates.

In FY25, premium of non-life insurers rose to ₹3.08 trillion, marking a 6.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase.