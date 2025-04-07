Monday, April 07, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Insurance / General insurance industry likely to grow 13% in FY26: India Ratings

General insurance industry likely to grow 13% in FY26: India Ratings

Growth has varied across standalone health insurers (SAHI), which Ind-Ra expects to grow 21 per cent Y-o-Y in FY26

deposit insurance

The growth of public sector insurers continues to lag behind the private sector and is expected to do so on account of capital constraints and lower operational efficiency | Representative Picture

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After tepid growth in the last financial year, the general insurance industry is expected to grow 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in gross written premium (GWP) in FY26, led more by value than by new policyholder additions, analysts at India Ratings said. The industry’s premium grew 8.5 per cent Y-o-Y in FY25, compared to 12.8 per cent in FY24.
 
“(In FY26) premium growth led by value would be a larger contributor than new policyholder additions for the sector. This is because rising inflationary pressures, along with hardening of reinsurance rates for certain lines of business, would aid value growth for the sector, whereas affordability, product innovation and reach would drive volume growth,” analysts said in their report.
 
 
Growth has varied across standalone health insurers (SAHI), which Ind-Ra expects to grow 21 per cent Y-o-Y in FY26. The share of SAHI in the overall GWP mix of general insurance companies for April–December FY25 increased to 41 per cent due to higher health awareness post-pandemic and rising medical inflation, which has driven demand for health insurance and led to an increase in the sum insured, supporting value growth.
 
Jinay Gala, director, India Ratings & Research, said, “There have been price revisions taken by many of the players in the health insurance space, and we see there could be an increased amount of porting also taking place because of the pricing getting revised at frequent junctures, impacting policyholders, who would largely look at porting.”
 
Meanwhile, the growth of public sector insurers continues to lag behind the private sector and is expected to do so on account of capital constraints and lower operational efficiency, which have led to negative operating leverage in underwriting and moderating internal accruals.

Also Read

BharatPe Logo

Trillionloans Fintech secures 'IND BBB+' rating from India Ratings

Indian banks never had it so good. The banks and the stakeholders like the government of India and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have worked assiduously in the last decade to ensure a stable, resilient and adequately capitalised banking system that

Credit-deposit growth gap likely to dip sharply in FY26: India Ratings

Premiumprivate investment

Private investments may drop below 11% of GDP, says India Ratings

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Housing prices to moderate at 3-4% in FY26 on high base effect: Ind-Ra

Automobile, car manufacturing, Jaguar, JLR, China

India Ratings maintains neutral outlook for auto ancillaries in FY26

 
Also, the commercial lines, which were relatively muted in FY25, are expected to pick up in FY26, supported by capital expenditure from the government.
 
In addition, insurance penetration in urban India is noted to be much higher than in rural India and requires deeper distribution, with the right product–market fit for rural consumers and improved affordability. Bundling of multiple products will also be key in addressing the challenge of under-penetration.
 
“Pricing pressures persist for general insurers due to increasing competition and decreasing consumer affordability, thereby impacting insurers’ underwriting profitability. Ind-Ra believes higher interest rates and capital gains play a crucial role in driving return ratios for the sector, as investment income on the investment book has been cushioning losses on the underwriting side,” Gala said.

More From This Section

PremiumBike Insurance

Insurers struggle to meet motor third party obligations set by Irdai

Insurance

100% FDI in insurance a step forward, but safeguards unclear: USTR report

Premiuminsurance

Reinsurance renewal rates likely to see a drop of up to 10% in FY26

Insurance, irdai

Insurance sector sees record Rs 38,000 crore worth of deals in 2 weeks

PremiumThe insurance sector is at a critical juncture. Despite impressive growth in premium income – from Rs 1 trillion in FY05 to more than Rs 6.7 trillion in FY24 – the sector has yet to fully realise its potential in terms of broader penetration and impr

Insurance sector sees record deals worth over Rs 38,000 crore in two weeks

Topics : India Ratings General Insurance Policyholder

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGoa SSC Result Latest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs RCB LIVE ScoreMarket Crash HistoryMI vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon