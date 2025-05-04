Banca growth for PSU bank-led life insurers slows amid incentive shift

Amid growing concerns about mis-selling through the bancassurance channel, state-owned banks have scaled back their insurance sales efforts. As a result, growth in the bancassurance channel for life insurance companies backed by state-owned banks has slowed in FY25 compared to the previous year. This slowdown is due to changes in incentive structures, as several public-sector lenders have shifted their focus back to core banking operations.

In contrast, life insurance companies affiliated with private-sector banks have nearly doubled their growth through the bancassurance channel during the same period.

According to industry estimates, growth in the bancassurance channel of life insurers backed