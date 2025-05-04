Sunday, May 04, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Insurance / Banca growth for PSU bank-led life insurers slows amid incentive shift

Banca growth for PSU bank-led life insurers slows amid incentive shift

Slowdown due to changes in incentive structures, as several PSU banks have shifted focus back to core operations and scaled back insurance sales through banca channels

insurance plans
Premium

In contrast, life insurance companies affiliated with private-sector banks have nearly doubled their growth through the bancassurance channel during the same period.

Aathira Varier Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid growing concerns about mis-selling through the bancassurance channel, state-owned banks have scaled back their insurance sales efforts. As a result, growth in the bancassurance channel for life insurance companies backed by state-owned banks has slowed in FY25 compared to the previous year. This slowdown is due to changes in incentive structures, as several public-sector lenders have shifted their focus back to core banking operations.
 
In contrast, life insurance companies affiliated with private-sector banks have nearly doubled their growth through the bancassurance channel during the same period.
 
According to industry estimates, growth in the bancassurance channel of life insurers backed
Topics : bancassurance PSU

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon