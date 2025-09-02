Bima Sugam Phase I likely to launch in December after slight delay

The first phase of Bima Sugam — the insurance regulator’s ambitious project to create an Amazon-like one-stop digital platform for buying, selling and servicing insurance policies — is now expected to be launched in December, a slight delay from the earlier mid-year timeline, according to sources.

In the first phase, the e-KYC module and two to three products will be launched for sale on the platform, the sources added.

Industry had speculated that the initiative might be put on the back burner following the exit of former insurance regulator chief Debasish Panda after completing his three-year term in March. However,