Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 11:56 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Insurance / Business correspondents meet Irdai, seek consent to sell insurance products

Business correspondents meet Irdai, seek consent to sell insurance products

BCRC's stance is that shocks from climate-related issues are affecting those at the bottom of the pyramid in a big way

Business correspondents meet Irdai, seek consent to sell insurance products
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Raghu Mohan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 11:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Business Correspondent Resource Council (BCRC) has made a pitch to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) that field agents be allowed to hawk insurance products. As of now, the business correspondents’ (BCs’) channel — introduced in 2007 — only offers last-mile banking services.
 
BCRC’s stance is that shocks from climate-related issues are affecting those at the bottom of the pyramid in a big way. It presents an opportunity to sell weather-indexed insurance: policies designed to trigger payouts (livelihood support) based on specific weather conditions, such as low rainfall, extreme heat conditions, and similar events. It is
Topics : IRDAI Insurance Sector Banking Industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon