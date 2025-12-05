Friday, December 05, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Insurance / DPDP rules lift cyber, D&O cover enquiries, but major demand yet to emerge

DPDP rules lift cyber, D&O cover enquiries, but major demand yet to emerge

India's DPDP Act has prompted firms to reassess cyber and D&O liability limits, lifting enquiries but not yet translating into a surge in purchases

dpdp act india, india data protection rules, bundled consent india, user data privacy india, digital consent management, meity data rules, data fiduciaries india, india internet privacy law
premium

The new DPDP Act mandates stricter data compliance, including more stringent requirements for data collection, processing, storage, and sharing.

Aathira Varier Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Although India’s new Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act has prompted greater enquiries from companies about overall liability insurance — particularly cyber insurance and Directors and Officers (D&O) cover — it has not yet translated into a significant increase in demand. However, firms are considering enhancing their existing coverage in these segments, insurance industry insiders said.
 
“While there is a rise in enquiries on liability insurance — mainly cyber insurance and D&O insurance — post DPDP announcement, there has not been a significant spike in new demand specifically because of DPDP. Existing companies are considering increasing their cyber coverage, and
Topics : Finance News cybersecurity Insurance Technology
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon