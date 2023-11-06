PB Fintech down 5% in 2 days on Bima Sugam worry; analysts say buy the dip
PolicyBazaar hits fresh 52-week high; stock nearly doubles from 52-week low
Policybazaar Q4 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 9 crore, revenue up 61%
Stocks to Watch today, May 23: PolicyBazaar, BPCL, Vedanta, NMDC, JSW Steel
There's distrust regarding claim settlements: PolicyBazaar's Yashish Dahiya
Premiums of general insurance companies rise 13.65% in October 2023
IRDAI constitutes taskforce to review existing Bancassurance framework
BS BFSI Summit: General Insurance sector eyeing 1.5% penetration by 2030
BS BFSI Summit 2023: 'Technology creating watershed moment in insurance'
Technology can help reach more customers in life insurance sector: LIC MD