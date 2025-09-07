More senior citizens opt to port health insurance policies: Experts

Portability of health insurance policies among senior citizens is on the rise, driven by new and innovative products with additional coverage options, experts said. The practice has nearly doubled over the past two years.

According to data from PolicyBazaar, portability among senior citizens increased to 29 per cent of total health policies in 2024-25, up from 18 per cent in 2022-23. This sharp jump is credited to more seniors switching insurers in search of better coverage, improved claim support, and protection from steep premium hikes.

“There are a lot of new products coming into the industry because regulators have introduced