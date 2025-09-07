Sunday, September 07, 2025 | 11:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Insurance / More senior citizens opt to port health insurance policies: Experts

More senior citizens opt to port health insurance policies: Experts

Innovation, digital ease driving the shift, say insurers

Purchasing Health Insurance
premium

Insurers said that even as they see a rise in portability among senior citizens, they are also focusing on improving customer retention through better servicing and stronger claims support. | File Image

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 11:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Portability of health insurance policies among senior citizens is on the rise, driven by new and innovative products with additional coverage options, experts said. The practice has nearly doubled over the past two years.
 
According to data from PolicyBazaar, portability among senior citizens increased to 29 per cent of total health policies in 2024-25, up from 18 per cent in 2022-23. This sharp jump is credited to more seniors switching insurers in search of better coverage, improved claim support, and protection from steep premium hikes.
 
“There are a lot of new products coming into the industry because regulators have introduced
Topics : Health Insurance senior citizens Policybazaar insurance premium
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon