Sensex (-0.19%)
69521.69 -132.04
Nifty (-0.17%)
20901.15 -36.55
Nifty Midcap (0.59%)
44495.00 + 262.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.42%)
6772.10 + 28.50
Nifty Bank (0.01%)
46841.40 + 6.85
Heatmap

Increased awareness, digital threat drives cyber insurance demand

Cyber-attacks on rise post pandemic; Nearly 40% growth in cyber policies in 2023

cyber fraud security bank
Premium

Aathira Varier Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 11:26 PM IST
Follow Us
A spurt in cyberattacks and an increased awareness about such crimes have contributed to a rise in demand for cyber insurance policies. The uptick in such incidents has also led to a spike in claims for insurance companies, leading to a strengthening of underwriting parameters.
 
According to industry estimates, the number of cyber insurance policies sold in 2023 so far are 35-40 per cent higher than 2022.
 
Experts attribute a heightened awareness about the risks for a jump in sales of insurance policies. “We see the increase in cyber-related incidents and awareness about them as reasons behind a higher demand for cyber insurance,” said Gaurav Arora, chief of underwriting & claims property & casualty, ICICI Lombard General Insurance.
 

Also Read

Received 'emergency alert: severe' text on your phone? Here's what it means

1.39 million cyberattacks handled in 2022, phishing attacks rise: Cert-In

10 heart attacks within 24 hrs at Garba events in Gujarat; youngest was 17

Corporate India's health insurance safety net doesn't cover everyone

As online engagement rises, Indian firms vulnerable to cyber attacks

Premiums of non-life insurance companies rise 7.37% in November 2023

Life insurance companies clock a 25.28% drop in premiums, shows data

Aditya Birla Health launches product 'Activ One' with 100% returns

LIC exploring possibility of setting up fintech arm says, Chairman Mohanty

PSU insurers' stocks surge on attractive valuation, RBI's risk weight norms

Topics : cybercrimes Cyber space insurance plans Policybazaar

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 11:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon