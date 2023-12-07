Increased awareness, digital threat drives cyber insurance demand

A spurt in cyberattacks and an increased awareness about such crimes have contributed to a rise in demand for cyber insurance policies. The uptick in such incidents has also led to a spike in claims for insurance companies, leading to a strengthening of underwriting parameters.



According to industry estimates, the number of cyber insurance policies sold in 2023 so far are 35-40 per cent higher than 2022.



Experts attribute a heightened awareness about the risks for a jump in sales of insurance policies. “We see the increase in cyber-related incidents and awareness about them as reasons behind a higher demand for cyber insurance,” said Gaurav Arora, chief of underwriting & claims property & casualty, ICICI Lombard General Insurance.

