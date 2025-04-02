Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 07:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Insurers struggle to meet motor third party obligations set by Irdai

Insurers struggle to meet motor third party obligations set by Irdai

As per Irdai norms, general insurance companies with market share of up to 2 per cent in motor TP must increase the minimum percentage of motor TP insured vehicles

Insurers with 5 per cent to 10 per cent share in the motor TP segment should expand their insurance by 7.5 per cent over the last year

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

General insurance companies are struggling to meet the motor third party (TP) obligations set by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) due to lack of access to data on insured vehicles and limited demand from customers.
 
“Most of the insurance companies are struggling to meet the new TP obligations. There is mounting pressure on insurers to meet these new norms. We are trying to deploy more people and resources to meet these targets,” said an executive of a private sector general insurer.
 
As per Irdai norms, general insurance companies with market share of up to 2 per
