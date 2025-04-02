Insurers struggle to meet motor third party obligations set by Irdai

General insurance companies are struggling to meet the motor third party (TP) obligations set by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) due to lack of access to data on insured vehicles and limited demand from customers.

“Most of the insurance companies are struggling to meet the new TP obligations. There is mounting pressure on insurers to meet these new norms. We are trying to deploy more people and resources to meet these targets,” said an executive of a private sector general insurer.

As per Irdai norms, general insurance companies with market share of up to 2 per