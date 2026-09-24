Irdai's draft distribution norms could put insurance volumes at risk

Irdai proposes a redesign of insurance distribution and cost structures. The draft proposes all-inclusive caps on commissions at a fraction of current payouts, such as 2 per cent on credit life versus 28 per cent currently, nil on loan-packaged motor third party and 5 per cent on OD (own damage) versus 16 per cent currently, and 5 per cent on health versus 40 per cent currently.

The proposed EoM limits are also stiff. The paper also proposes to prohibit compulsory bundling of insurance with loans and volume-linked incentives for staff selling insurance. If implemented without change, this would cut profit before tax by 1-12 per cent for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and fintechs distributing insurance.

The release of the draft led to fintechs such as PB Fintech and all listed insurance companies witnessing sharp sell-offs. The insurance arms of Axis and HDFC Bank may be affected more than SBI, ICICI and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The current commissions on credit-linked products are at several multiples of the proposed caps. Group credit life payouts have risen towards 45 per cent, while NBFC channels are at 42 per cent. High-margin segments could therefore see severe compression.

Some analysts estimate that commissions could compress by 70-90 per cent in several high-margin categories if implemented as proposed. Analysts think PB Fintech’s unit economics cannot survive the proposed caps. Insurers may also see volume drops from the proposed caps.

Insurers with lower costs and a higher agency and ULIP mix, such as LIC and SBI Life, will be relatively less impacted. They may pass savings from lower commissions on to customers to drive volumes. The industry is likely to give severely negative feedback on the draft and try to persuade the regulator to alter the proposals. But there will be share price volatility until the final decision on the draft.

This is a big risk for PB Fintech and Turtlemint, which may see earnings drop by 10-12 per cent on new commission rates. Investors may, however, find buying opportunities if share prices drop further for insurers like SBI Life, Star and ICICI General.

Compulsory bundling of insurance with loans and credit could be banned outright, and the proposed rules cover commissions, incentives, rewards, gifts, trips and related-party payments. This will also be negative for bancassurance fees, such as credit-protect premiums, as these are mostly single-premium products with high commissions.

In 2023, policy changes removed hard commission caps and moved to an entity-level EoM ceiling computed on gross written premium (GWP). This paper proposes to reintroduce hard commission caps, tighten EoM and restructure an eight-category distributor architecture into three types – insurance distribution entity (IDE), insurance distribution person (IDP) and market infrastructure institution for insurance (MII).

The consolidation of the architecture comes with a cut in the entry capital requirement to only Rs 10 lakh, and registration for any entity is permanent. This should mean more competition. The motor third-party cap is near nil for IDEs. Health insurance in the first year is capped at 15-20 per cent for an IDE or agent. For life insurance, the cap is 20-25 per cent for the first year and 3-5 per cent on renewal.

The EoM cap is significantly tighter. For life insurance, it is 15 per cent in two years and then 12.5 per cent of premium in five years. For general insurance, it is 25 per cent in two years or 20 per cent of GDPI (gross direct premium income) in five years. This is computed on GDPI (not GWP or gross written premium). The earlier classification of general insurance and health insurance as separate categories, with 30 per cent and 35 per cent limits, respectively, will now see both reduced to 25 per cent in two years.

Bancassurance pays 33 per cent commission on average, and compression will now result, along with mandatory bank-commission disclosure. Broker commissions rose from 8.5 per cent in FY23 to 17 per cent in FY25. This is a disincentive for broking. Cross-sellers may gain since IDEs and IDPs can now sell non-insurance financial and non-financial products even though insurance revenues are capped.

In motor insurance, cashless repair denial is banned, and OEM incentive-linked agreements are also banned. Commissions grew 259 per cent versus 34 per cent premium growth over FY23-25 in the segment. In loan bundling, only defined "acceptable packages" will be allowed, with disclosed commission, separate payment and no forced insurer choice. All insurers and IDEs with over Rs 100 crore in commission income and IDEs with over Rs 50 crore in revenues must publicly disclose revenues, expenses and related-party payments.