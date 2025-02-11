Irdai seeks IPO road map from 10 general and life insurance companies

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has asked at least 10 general and life insurance companies to submit a detailed road map for their listing strategies by the end of this month, according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

“The regulator met four life and six general insurers last month and asked them to provide their listing strategies by the end of February,” said one of the sources.

Major companies that attended the meeting include HDFC ERGO General Insurance, IFFCO Tokio General Insurance, TATA AIG General Insurance, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, IndiaFirst Life Insurance,