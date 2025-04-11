Friday, April 11, 2025 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Irdai warns Heritage TPA against closing health claims unilaterally

Irdai warns Heritage TPA against closing health claims unilaterally

The order is in response to the remote inspection conducted by the authority from November 8, 2021 to November 11, 2021

The insurance regulator noted that Heritage TPA did not forward the query letter sent by the insurance company to the policyholder before closing the claim, and no reminder letters were forwarded to the policyholder

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) on Friday warned Heritage TPA against closing health claims on its own in violation of norms, while asking the entity to inform policyholders about denial or repudiation of claims.
 
“The TPA is hereby warned for closing the health claims on its own and issuing the communication regarding denial/repudiation of the claim directly to the policyholders in contravention of Regulation 3(1)(a) of Irdai Third Party Administrators–Health Services, Regulations, 2016, and Regulation 27(V) of Irdai (Health Insurance) Regulations, 2016,” Irdai said in its press release.
 
The regulator also added that the TPA must
Topics : IRDAI Insurance Sector Health sector

