Irdai warns Heritage TPA against closing health claims unilaterally

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) on Friday warned Heritage TPA against closing health claims on its own in violation of norms, while asking the entity to inform policyholders about denial or repudiation of claims.

“The TPA is hereby warned for closing the health claims on its own and issuing the communication regarding denial/repudiation of the claim directly to the policyholders in contravention of Regulation 3(1)(a) of Irdai Third Party Administrators–Health Services, Regulations, 2016, and Regulation 27(V) of Irdai (Health Insurance) Regulations, 2016,” Irdai said in its press release.

The regulator also added that the TPA must