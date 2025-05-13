Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 07:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Insurance / Life insurers' new business premium up 8.43% in April on LIC growth

Life insurers' new business premium up 8.43% in April on LIC growth

India's life insurance industry saw an 8.43 per cent rise in new business premium in April, led by LIC's group premium growth, though policy issuances fell over 13 per cent

Private players, on the other hand, reported low single-digit growth across most categories, except group yearly renewable premiums

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After a muted performance in FY25, life insurance companies reported an 8.43 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in new business premiums (NBP) in April, largely supported by state-owned Life Insurance Corporation’s (LIC’s) premium growth during this period.
 
According to Life Insurance Council data, the life insurance industry’s NBP in April stood at ₹21,965.73 crore.
 
While LIC’s NBP rose 9.9 per cent YoY during this period to ₹13,610 crore, private sector life insurers reported a 6 per cent YoY growth in NBP to ₹8,355 crore.
 
April is typically a slow month for life insurance companies, as a significant number of policies
