Life insurers' new business premium up 8.43% in April on LIC growth

After a muted performance in FY25, life insurance companies reported an 8.43 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in new business premiums (NBP) in April, largely supported by state-owned Life Insurance Corporation’s (LIC’s) premium growth during this period.

According to Life Insurance Council data, the life insurance industry’s NBP in April stood at ₹21,965.73 crore.

While LIC’s NBP rose 9.9 per cent YoY during this period to ₹13,610 crore, private sector life insurers reported a 6 per cent YoY growth in NBP to ₹8,355 crore.

April is typically a slow month for life insurance companies, as a significant number of policies