Life insurers' new business premium growth drops 11.6% in February

LIC's weak performance drags overall premium growth of the segment

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Life insurance companies reported an 11.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in new business premium (NBP) in February, owing to the relatively weak performance of state-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), which reported a 22 per cent drop in premiums.
 
Data from the Life Insurance Council shows that the NBP of life insurance companies stood at Rs 29,985.5 crore in February, compared to Rs 33,913.18 crore in the year-ago period. LIC's premium dropped by 22.02 per cent to Rs 15,513.95 crore, while private life insurance companies reported 3.24 per cent growth to Rs 14,471.62 crore.
 
“The private life insurers have re-adjusted
